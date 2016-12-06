Sources: Trump transition team requested security clearance for Flynn Jr.

Washington (CNN) Officials from President-elect Donald Trump's transition team attempted to distance themselves Tuesday from Michael G. Flynn -- the son and former top aide to his father, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who is Trump's pick for national security adviser and was involved in the transition effort.

However, government sources tell CNN that the Trump transition team had requested a security clearance for the younger Flynn.

When asked about the request for clearance on CNN's "The Lead," Vice President-elect Mike Pence wouldn't answer Jake Tapper's repeated questions about whether he knew the transition team sought security clearance for Flynn Jr. Instead, Pence repeated that the younger Flynn was merely helping his father with scheduling and administrative matters -- and no longer is doing so.

Pressed on seeking a security clearance for Flynn Jr., Pence said: "Well, whatever the appropriate paperwork was to assist him in that regard, Jake, I'm sure was taking place. But that's no longer the case."

"All of our families want to be helpful, and four weeks to the day from Election Day, we've got a lot of work to do. But Mike Flynn Jr. is no longer associated with Gen. Flynn's efforts or the transition team, and we're focused eyes forward," Pence said.

Eight. That's how many times @jaketapper asked @MikePenceVP about Mike Flynn Jr.'s security clearance. Here: https://t.co/COy6fodgin — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 6, 2016

