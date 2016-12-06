Richard Spencer's appearance draws ire of Texas A&M officials, students

Story highlights White nationalist Richard Spencer plans to speak Tuesday at Texas A&M

Protests, event are planned to counter his message of white supremacy

(CNN) When Richard Spencer arrives at Texas A&M on Tuesday, bringing his message of white supremacy, he'll do so against the wishes of university officials.

Protesters plan to demonstrate on campus and a university-sponsored event is scheduled to counter his presence.

The town of College Station, Texas, can thank one of its residents, Aggie alum Preston Wiginton, for extending Spencer an invitation to campus. Since the school is a public university, the event can go on as scheduled, officials said.

In a Monday interview on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Wiginton said that Spencer's message contained some "valid points" that the election of Donald Trump has further validated.

"I think (the US) was at one time (a white nation)," Wiginton told CNN. "I think the reaction to Trump being elected, and the reaction with the alt-right being popular, is a reaction to it declining as a white nation."