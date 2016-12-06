Pundit likens Carson to Wu-Tang Clan rapper

(CNN) A panel on "CNN Tonight" erupted into laughter Monday after Marc Lamont Hill compared Ben Carson to Wu-Tang Clan's famed singer Ghostface Killah.

Carson is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"Leadership skills are not transferable," argued Lamont.

"Like Ghostface Killah is the leader of Wu-Tang Clan. Right? Lebron James is the leader of Cleveland Claveliers. Doesn't mean they should be the leader of Housing and Urban Development."

The panel further descended into laughter when Hill went on to scoff at the notion that Carson's experience as a resident in public housing was a qualification for leading a large government agency.

