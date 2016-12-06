Obama to tout counterterror legacy, even as Trump threatens changes

Story highlights President Barack Obama gives his final major national security address Tuesday

Obama also plans to meet with Special Operations troops

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama plans to provide a final summation of his national security record Tuesday, reaffirming his counterterrorism strategy even as his successor has threatened to reverse course on many of Obama's priorities.

During a speech at MacDill Air Force Base, the Florida headquarters of US Central Command and Special Operations Command, Obama plans to again argue for closing the naval prison at Guantanamo Bay and maintaining a ban on torture -- both areas where President-elect Donald Trump says he'll change course.

The speech -- Obama's final major national security address -- was billed by the White House Monday as a wrap-up of his national security priorities over his eight years in office. That tenure has included successes like the end to large-scale troop deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan and the killing of Osama bin Laden, but also new challenges like the rise of ISIS and its threats to Europe and the US homeland.

During the presidential campaign, Trump argued for a more aggressive approach to combating terrorism, including reintroducing torture as an interrogation technique, including waterboarding, and banning Muslims from entering the US. He's also said he would resume placing suspected terrorists at Guantanamo Bay.

Obama's message Tuesday will run counter to those positions, though White House officials said the speech was planned ahead of Trump's win in November's election.

