Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama reaffirmed his counterterrorism strategy in his final national security speech Tuesday, issuing a tacit warning to his successor that reversing course could result in dire consequences.

Cautioning against using torture to obtain information and making another pitch for closing the naval prison at Guantanamo Bay, Obama argued against the very promises Donald Trump made during his run for president. Obama warned that returning to those practices would ultimately damage US national security.

"Adhering to the rule of law is not a weakness in the long term, it is our greatest strength," Obama said during an address at MacDill Air Force Base, the Florida headquarters of US Central Command and Special Operations Command. "The whole objective of these terrorists is to scare us into changing the nature of who we are and our democracy. And the fact is, people and nations do not make good decisions when they are driven by fear."

Defending his ban on torture, Obama said, "At no time has anybody told me it cost us good intelligence."

And he called the Guantanamo Bay prison a "blot on our national honor."

