Story highlights Pence says Trump's administration will work with Congress

Republicans can't agree on how long it will take to repeal Obamacare

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday repealing President Barack Obama's signature health care law is still "the first item up in the new year."

But Republicans are not yet in agreement about how long it will take to replace the law -- and what replacement legislation would entail.

"Will there be challenges? Absolutely, yes. This has been a very, very controversial law," McConnell said at a Capitol Hill news conference. "We have an obligation to the American people to change it and to do a better job. And if we can get Democratic cooperation in doing that, that would be great."

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded to McConnell's remarks, telling the Republicans to "bring it on."

"They know they can't just repeal it, so they say we'll do it three years from now," the New York Democrat said. "They have nothing to put in its place, and believe me, just repealing Obamacare -- even though they have nothing to put in its place and saying they'll do it sometime down the road -- will cause huge calamity from one end of American to the other."

Read More