Pence denies Flynn Jr.'s role on transition after 'pizza gate' tweets

Michael G. Flynn, the adviser's son, promoted online conspiracy theories and held a transition email address

(CNN) Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Tuesday denied that the son of incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn -- who is embroiled in a fake news controversy -- had any involvement with the transition, despite the fact that he held an official government transition email address.

"You are saying [Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's] son is not involved at all in the transition?" host Joe Scarborough asked Pence during an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"No, no, he's not," Pence said. "General Flynn's son has no involvement in the transition whatsoever."

CNN's K-File, however, reported that Flynn's son, Michael G. Flynn, did have an official government transition email address . An email sent to Lt. Gen. Flynn at an address he used for his consulting group bounced back with a message saying, "This email account will be suspended indefinitely." The email pointed to official .gov emails for both the older and younger Flynn. An email to Flynn's son on his consulting group email, which worked last week, also bounced back.

A transition source said of the son: "He helps his father with some administrative and scheduling work and that needs to be run through transition. He isn't in meetings, doesn't have a role with hiring or messaging or interacting with" Pence. He "was helping with some scheduling and admin work, but isn't anymore," the source added.

