The legislation also includes $7 million for Donald Trump's security in New York

(CNN) Congressional Republicans are using the short term government spending bill to expedite a vote on retired Gen. James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Defense Department.

Mattis, who retired from the military three years ago, and who was formally nominated Tuesday, needs a special waiver from Congress to serve as the top civilian at the Pentagon. A World War II-era law aimed at preserving civilian control over the military bars those who served in the military in the last seven years from leading the Defense department.

Because Republicans are anxious to ensure Mattis is positioned to be confirmed as close as possible to January 20 -- Inauguration Day -- they added language to the stopgap funding bill that imposes time limits on the debate over the waiver.

Federal agencies will run out of money at midnight this Friday, but leaders ‎of the House and Senate plan to vote on the bill and send it to President Barack Obama in time to head off any shutdown. The House is expected to vote first on Thursday and if approved the Senate will take the bill up soon after it is sent over.

The Senate is expected to take up the legislation shortly after his confirmation hearings next month and the provisions ensure the bill can move in a timely fashion to the Senate floor. Republicans had hoped also to lower the threshold from 60 to 51 the votes needed to advance the waiver measure to avoid a Democratic filibuster in the Senate. But after some Democrats balked, the GOP? agreed to measures they hope will speed up the confirmation process.

