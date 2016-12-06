Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee tip hats to CNN's Jake Tapper

Story highlights Comedians take note of Jake Tapper calling out campaign officials

"Crapcatcher" award from "The Daily Show" was one of the honors

(CNN) CNN's Jake Tapper has received two of the highest "honors" from comedians Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee for his post-election news coverage.

"The Daily Show" host presented Tapper with a "Crapcatcher" award during Monday's show for telling Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, "I'm saying -- just because a president does something doesn't make it presidential."

Trump's itchy Twitter fingers might be our only window into his mind. Don't stop, Donald! https://t.co/ZTdMT6KLSC — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 6, 2016

Noah commended Tapper, saying, "He saw the semantic BS Kellyanne Conway was pulling and he called on it, which is why he earned another prestigious Crapcatcher award."

Bee, host of TBS' "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee," praised Tapper for "making cable news bearable" after the election and gave him the show's first "Thunder C---" award in the form of a graphic T-shirt. (Time Warner is the parent company of both TBS and CNN.)

