Story highlights Trump told the audience at his Ohio rally that he would pick Mattis for the role

Trump is also planning to visit Iowa and Michigan

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump will hit the road Tuesday -- this time to visit supporters in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as part of his 'thank you' tour.

The rally -- the first of three scheduled this week so far -- is a chance for Trump to visit a battleground state that was key to his upset electoral win. He will use the North Carolina event to formally announced retired Marine Gen. James Mattis as his choice to run the Pentagon.

Trump previewed the announcement during a rally last week in Ohio.

Trump is set to formally announce retired Marine Gen. James Mattis is his choice to run the Department of Defense though the President-elect preempted this week's announcement with his last tour stop in Cincinatti, Ohio last week.

"We are going to appoint Mad Dog Mattis as our secretary of defense," Trump said at the rally, joking with the crowd, "We're not announcing it until Monday -- so don't tell anybody. He's the closest thing we have to Patton and it's about time."

