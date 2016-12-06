Pollster: Christie approval worst we've seen in 20 years

Story highlights
(CNN)Things just keep getting worse for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Weeks after CNN reported Christie was dismissed as head of Donald Trump's transition team, New Jersey voters handed him the lowest approval rating for any governor in more than 20 years among states surveyed by the Quinnipiac University Poll, referring to the finding that 77 percent disapprove of his job performance and only 19 percent approve.
"The Gov's job approval numbers get worse every time anyone looks," Assistant Poll Director Maurice Carrol said Tuesday. "This could be a long final year for Gov. Christie."
Only 3% of those voters gave Christie an 'A' for his job as governor, while 58% awarded him a D or an F, according to Quinnipiac.
The poll also found that nearly half -- 48% -- believe he personally ordered the 2013 traffic jam on the George Washington Bridge known as "Bridgegate." And most voters -- 56% -- believe Christie's involvement in the scandal should be further investigated.
Christie has long denied being aware of any effort to use the bridge to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, for not endorsing the governor in his reelection bid.
Two of Christie's allies were found guilty on all charges in connection with the lane closures.
Bridget Anne Kelly, the former deputy chief of staff to Christie, and Bill Baroni, the former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, both faced seven counts of various charges including conspiracy, fraud, and civil rights deprivation.
"As a former federal prosecutor, I have respected these proceedings and refused to comment on the daily testimony from the trial," Christie said in a statement following the conviction, citing "lies that were told by the media and in the courtroom" about him.
Most voters also found the governor's personal integrity to be problematic. More than 70% said they don't believe Christie is honest or trustworthy and 67% said he does not care about voters' needs and problems. More than half -- 51% -- said Christie doesn't have strong leadership qualities.
Given poor views of his state performance, 69% of New Jersey voters said Trump should not offer him a job in his administration.
Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,318 New Jersey voters from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 on landlines and cell phones. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.
Christie's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.