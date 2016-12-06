Pollster: Christie approval worst we've seen in 20 years

Story highlights "This could be a long final year for Gov. Christie," the pollster said.

Only 3% of voters gave Christie an 'A'

(CNN) Things just keep getting worse for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Weeks after CNN reported Christie was dismissed as head of Donald Trump's transition team, New Jersey voters handed him the lowest approval rating for any governor in more than 20 years among states surveyed by the Quinnipiac University Poll , referring to the finding that 77 percent disapprove of his job performance and only 19 percent approve.

"The Gov's job approval numbers get worse every time anyone looks," Assistant Poll Director Maurice Carrol said Tuesday. "This could be a long final year for Gov. Christie."

Only 3% of those voters gave Christie an 'A' for his job as governor, while 58% awarded him a D or an F, according to Quinnipiac.

The poll also found that nearly half -- 48% -- believe he personally ordered the 2013 traffic jam on the George Washington Bridge known as "Bridgegate." And most voters -- 56% -- believe Christie's involvement in the scandal should be further investigated.

