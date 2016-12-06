Story highlights James Pethokoukis: If Trump plans to micromanage companies, it's a very big deal

(CNN) Every hour, thousands of Americans leave jobs or start new ones. From that perspective, Donald Trump's nudging and pressuring to save some 800 jobs at Carrier from being shipped to Mexico is trivial -- other than to the workers themselves. But if Trump is going to keep up these micromanaging moves, even when he's kicking back in the Oval Office, then it's a very big deal.

And this could be a troubling, even chilling, development. Already Trump has moved on from Carrier to another Indiana manufacturing firm, tweeting , "Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our country. No more!"

Think about what Trump is telling company bosses across America: Open a factory overseas and maybe President Trump will send a nasty tweet telling America to avoid your products. Or perhaps your parent company will lose a government contract. (Such a thought may have flashed through the minds of executives at United Technologies, Carrier's corporate parent.) Worst-case scenario: Your products will face Trump's big, fat tax when you ship them back into the country.

Making a decent profit anytime is hard. Indeed, more American companies are dying than starting these days . Now imagine having to make products in a way that pleases your customers and the President of the United States. And think about one American company after another, year after year, attempting such a juggling act. It's hardly a recipe for a prosperous and dynamic US economy.

The economic case for trade is an old one, but Trump's election does nothing to invalidate it. America should specialize in and sell to other nations what we produce relatively efficiently. And we should buy from other countries what we produce relatively inefficiently. Moreover, as companies compete, they are forced to become more innovative or else lose ground. The results are more productive companies, more productive workers, and higher living standards overall for the nations on both sides of these trading relationships.