Remembering America's forgotten wars

(CNN) Donald Trump's nomination of retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to become his secretary of defense means that America's forgotten wars are finally being remembered, at least for a while.

For the second time in a row, America's longest war has been virtually invisible in the national conversation surrounding a presidential election. In 2012 and 2016, neither main party candidate wanted to discuss the fight in Afghanistan. And there was also little said about the future of US engagement in Iraq, aside from how it related to the battle against ISIS. It is as if the post-9/11 wars are now simply a kind of grim mood music for a conversation over the nation's future that has turned dark and full of concern.

But that could be set to change.

For the first time, one of the early military leaders of the post-9/11 wars looks poised to lead the Pentagon -- this time, as a civilian. The choice marks a break with America's tradition of civilian leadership of the military -- the National Security Act of 1947 stated : "That a person who has within ten years been on active duty as a commissioned officer in a Regular component of the armed services shall not be eligible for appointment as Secretary of Defense." ( Congress reduced this exclusion to seven in 2008 .)

But if confirmed, Mattis -- who will never have forgotten those charged with doing the fighting in the post-9/11 wars -- would force Americans to confront these conflicts at a time when the United States has done a good job forgetting to feel like a country at war.