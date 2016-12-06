Story highlights F1 star and MotoGP champion race in Japan

Alonso vs. Marquez on two wheels

Race part of Honda Racing Thanks Day

(CNN) He's more used to four wheels, but Fernando Alonso looked just as sharp on two as he took to the track with reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez in Japan.

The double Formula One world champion was on track at the Motegi Twin Ring Circuit at the weekend as Honda -- engine-supplier to the Spaniard's McLaren F1 team -- brought the curtain down on their motorsport year.

It was a pleasure to share track with @alo_oficial! Next time you teach me on four wheels 😉 #HRC #Honda #F1 pic.twitter.com/sBJlvYUKrW — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) December 5, 2016

Alonso showed an impressive turn of speed as he raced down the pit straight ahead of his 23-year-old compatriot at the Honda Racing Thanks Day, attended by an estimated 20,000 fans.

Marquez became the youngest-ever MotoGP world champion in 2013 and clinched his third title at the Motegi circuit in October with three races to spare.

The Respol Honda rider paid tribute to Alonso on his official Twitter account after the event before asking his compatriot to return the favor.