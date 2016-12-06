Story highlights
- Bana and her mother tweet from eastern Aleppo
- Mournful tweets from a 7-year-old girl as war rages
(CNN)Bana Alabed, the 7-year-old bearing witness to the siege of eastern Aleppo with a flurry of posts, is back on Twitter after her account appeared to have been deleted.
And she's doing OK, despite the jarring onslaught of her once-grand Syrian city, now a bombed-out shell of its former self.
"Hello my friends, how are you? I am fine. I am getting better without medicine with too much bombing. I miss you. - Bana #Aleppo," her tweet on Tuesday read.
Bana's mother created the Twitter account for her daughter in late September to "share our life here to the world'' as the Syrian army launched a major offensive to recapture Aleppo.
"Hi I'm Bana," the @AlabedBana account says in its profile. "I'm 7 years old girl. I and my mom are tweeting live from East Aleppo. Account managed by mom."
The two have been stuck in the rebel-controlled sections of the eastern part of the city, under fierce assault by the Syrian regime and Russian warplanes.
Their mournful and shocking messages -- with videos capturing the sounds of bombing and Bana on camera pleading for help -- grabbed the world's attention.
On Monday, two ominous messages showed up on their popular Twitter account, followed by more than 200,000 people.
First, this:
"We are sure the army is capturing us now. We will see each other another day dear world. Bye.- Fatemah #Aleppo"
The account was later deleted, with no explanation. But then it came back online with a disturbing update.
"Under attack. Nowhere to go, every minute feels like death. Pray for us. Goodbye - Fatemah #Aleppo," it said.
The tweets spawned anxiety among the account's followers. The Tuesday message brought some relief and gratification; likes and retweets piled up under the latest tweet.