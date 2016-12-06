Story highlights Bana and her mother tweet from eastern Aleppo

Mournful tweets from a 7-year-old girl as war rages

(CNN) Bana Alabed, the 7-year-old bearing witness to the siege of eastern Aleppo with a flurry of posts, is back on Twitter after her account appeared to have been deleted.

And she's doing OK, despite the jarring onslaught of her once-grand Syrian city, now a bombed-out shell of its former self.

"Hello my friends, how are you? I am fine. I am getting better without medicine with too much bombing. I miss you. - Bana #Aleppo," her tweet on Tuesday read

Bana's mother created the Twitter account for her daughter in late September to "share our life here to the world'' as the Syrian army launched a major offensive to recapture Aleppo.

