Story highlights Artist erects 4-meter tall "King Bibi" statue in Tel Aviv square; he calls it provocative

Culture minister says it was "motivated by hate" of Netanyhu; bystander knocks it down

Jerusalem (CNN) A surprising sight greeted people walking though Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Tuesday morning.

A statue of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been erected on top of a white plinth.

The gilded statue, dubbed "King Bibi" by its creator, stood more than 4 meters high with a red rope barrier around it to enhance the effect. The man responsible was Israeli sculptor Itay Zalait.

He told Israeli television he had placed it in the square during the night because he wanted to make people think.

Art, Zalait said, is supposed to be provocative. However, the municipal council didn't see it that way and gave him a ticket and a fine.

