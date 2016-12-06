Dancing officer helps usher in donations for the Salvation Army

Story highlights Cleveland, Tennessee, police officer Sean Bulow danced to raise money for the Salvation Army

The department raised a total of $1,141.06 in just a few hours

(CNN) Fundraising requires passion, commitment, and sometimes, skill.

Officer Sean Bulow of the Cleveland Police Department in Tennessee proved this with his dance moves on Monday.

As part of the Salvation Army's "Battle of the Bells" challenge, the CPD dueled the Bradley County Sheriff's Office to see who could raise more money. Bulow took the challenge several shimmies further than most.

"After a few minutes of ringing the bell, Bulow decided he would provide a little entertainment to encourage shoppers to give," CPD Public Information Officer Evie West said in a statement.

According to the statement, officers blared music through the public address system while Bulow brought the crowd.

