Baby talk helps infants learn language

When we read, it's very easy for us to tell individual words apart: In written language, spaces are used to separate words from one another.

But this is not the case with spoken language -- speech is a stream of sound, from which the listener has to separate words to understand what the speaker is saying.

This task isn't difficult for adults who are familiar with the words of their language. But what about babies, who have almost no linguistic experience? How do they even begin to separate, or "segment," individual words from the stream of language that they hear all around them all of the time?

As a researcher interested in early language production, I am fascinated by how babies begin acquiring knowledge of their language, and how parents and other caregivers can support them in this task.

Babies first start learning language by listening not to individual words, but to the rhythm and intonation of the speech stream -- that is, the changes between high and low pitch, and the rhythm and loudness of syllables in speech. Parents often exaggerate these features of the language when talking with their infants, and this is important for early language learning.