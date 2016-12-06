An airport therapy pig? We're snort kidding!

(CNN) Oddly enough, navigating air travel would feel a lot less like being herded like farm animals if there were actual...farm animals involved.

The San Francisco International Airport has capitalized on this genius idea by introducing the first-ever airport therapy pig. Meet LiLou:

LiLou is a Rubenesque young lady who enjoys dressing up and performing little tricks for her many admirers . She is the newest member of SFO's "Wag Brigade ," an Animal Assisted Therapy program. The Wag Brigade recruits very good dogs, cats and other tactilely satisfying animals to roam the airport and comfort stressed-out travelers.

"LiLou is the first pig in our program," Dr. Jennifer Henley, SF SPCA Animal Assisted Therapy manager, said in a news release from SFO . "It's wonderful to witness the surprise and delight that LiLou brings to people during therapy visits."

That face is a balm for our travel-weary souls. Therapy pigs for all.