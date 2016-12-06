Breaking News

Gigi Hadid, winner of the award for International Model.
Photos: On the red carpet at the 2016 Fashion Awards
British model Adwoa Aboah was nominated for the International Model award.
Model Karlie Kloss presented the award for International Business Leader with Henri Francois Pinault.
Model Winnie Harlow poses on the red carpet.
British model Jourdan Dunn was named Model Of The Year at the 2015 British Fashion Awards.
Lady Gaga presented the award for British Menswear Designer.
British actress Jenna Coleman was in attendance.
Jaden Smith and his sister, Willow, were named New Fashion Icons.
Scottish-born fashion designer Charles Jeffrey poses on the red carpet with Matty Bovan.
Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, who won the award for International Accessories Designer, with actor Jared Leto.
Marilyn Manson presented the award for International Urban Luxury Brand to Vetements.
Naomi Campbell on the red carpet.
Model Joan Smalls walks the red carpet.
Alexa Chung presented the award for British Emerging Talent with Jordan Kale Barrett.
Selma Hayek walks the red carpet.
Mario Testino and Kate Moss walk the red carpet.
Jean Paul Gaultier walks the red carpet with model Anna Cleveland.
Donatella Versace, who presented the award for International Model.
Anna Wintour and guests on the red carpet.
Ralph Lauren, recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Fashion Award, and wife, Ricky Anne Loew-Beer.
(CNN)London's Royal Albert Hall provided the glamorous setting for the 2016 Fashion Awards, the British Fashion Council's annual ceremony celebrating the industry's best and brightest.

Produced in partnership with Swarovski, the event saw 4,000 members of the industry and public gather within the storied venue.
    A-list actors like Salma Hayek Pinault, Kate Beckinsale and Jared Leto, and fashion heavyweights, including Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Kate Moss and Tom Ford, climbed the red-carpeted stairs to the entrance; and award-winning musicians Lady Gaga, Skepta and Marilyn Manson all presented awards.
    Formerly known as the British Fashion Awards, the new, shorter moniker signals the BFC's emphasis on celebrating global talent.
    Recipients spanned the breadth of design experience, from Molly Goddard -- the young designer who won the British Emerging Talent award -- to Ralph Lauren, who was recognized with the Outstanding Achievement in Fashion Award after 50 years in the business.
    A full list of all the recipients can be found here. Here are some of the highlights:

    1. Simone Rocha took the crown

    Jonathan Anderson was the reigning British Womenswear Designer of the Year and, arguably, this year's favorite. But Simone Rocha -- known for her experimental, darkly feminine aesthetic -- sparked a huge cheer when she took the title instead. Rocha had previously won the British Fashion Award for Emerging Talent in Womenswear in 2013.

    2. Bruce Weber quoted Bruce Springsteen

    After American photographer Bruce Weber was given the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator by fellow photographer David Bailey, he provided the only musical nod in the ceremony, riffing on Bruce Springsteen's 1985 hit "I'm on Fire" during his speech.

    3. Marilyn Manson surprised and delighted

    Adding some much-needed rock 'n' roll to proceedings, Marilyn Manson presented the award for International Urban Luxury Brand to his friends Demna and Guram Gvasalia from Vetements.
    He attempted to inject some energy into the crowd with a few drug-related jokes muttered under his breath.
    Earlier in the ceremony, British comedian and master of ceremonies Jack Whitehall jokingly thanked Satan that he and Manson hadn't worn the same outfit.

    4. Gigi Hadid cried

    International Model of the Year, @gigihadid wearing @versace_official shot by @rankinarchive at the #FashionAwards 2016

    A video posted by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil) on

    Supermodel and Instagram star Gigi Hadid took the award for International Model, beating Kendall Jenner and her sister Bella, amongst others. Hadid, who choked up as she thanked the industry for embracing her, gave one of the most emotional speeches of the evening.

    5. Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele are expecting

    Gucci was the big winner of the night, with president and CEO Marco Bizzari taking home the award for International Business Leader, and creative director Alessandro Michele taking International Accessories Designer. Friend and campaign star Jared Leto announced the award, joking that he and Michele were "expecting."

    6. Lady Gaga tripped Craig Green...sort of

    Lady Gaga emerged in a surprisingly simple outfit to present the award for British Menswear Designer to 30-year-old designer Craig Green. Historically, the category has been dominated by more established brands, so Green's victory reinforces the BFC's focus on youth and innovation this year.
    As he went to give his acceptance speech, the designer seemed to trip on Gaga's long cape as he walked past. Blink and you would've missed it.

    7. Ralph Lauren forgot his award

    Footballer, fashion model and all-round nice guy David Beckham handed American designer Ralph Lauren the Outstanding Achievement Award after the crowd was treated to a film documenting Lauren's 50 years in the business. Beckham then had to grab the award himself after the designer left the stage without it.
    Check out the gallery above to see what the stars wore on the Fashion Awards 2016 red carpet.