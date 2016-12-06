(CNN) London's Royal Albert Hall provided the glamorous setting for the 2016 Fashion Awards , the British Fashion Council's annual ceremony celebrating the industry's best and brightest.

A-list actors like Salma Hayek Pinault, Kate Beckinsale and Jared Leto, and fashion heavyweights, including Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Kate Moss and Tom Ford, climbed the red-carpeted stairs to the entrance; and award-winning musicians Lady Gaga, Skepta and Marilyn Manson all presented awards.

Formerly known as the British Fashion Awards, the new, shorter moniker signals the BFC's emphasis on celebrating global talent.

A full list of all the recipients can be found here. Here are some of the highlights:

1. Simone Rocha took the crown

@katebeckinsale backstage with @simonerocha_ - winner of the British Womenswear Designer Award, shot by @gregwilliamsphotography #FashionAwards #Swarovski A photo posted by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil) on Dec 5, 2016 at 2:30pm PST

Jonathan Anderson was the reigning British Womenswear Designer of the Year and, arguably, this year's favorite. But Simone Rocha -- known for her experimental, darkly feminine aesthetic -- sparked a huge cheer when she took the title instead. Rocha had previously won the British Fashion Award for Emerging Talent in Womenswear in 2013.

2. Bruce Weber quoted Bruce Springsteen

Backstage with David Bailey, James Jagger & @bruce_weber - winner of the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, shot by @gregwilliamsphotography #FashionAwards #Swarovski A photo posted by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil) on Dec 5, 2016 at 2:32pm PST

After American photographer Bruce Weber was given the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator by fellow photographer David Bailey, he provided the only musical nod in the ceremony, riffing on Bruce Springsteen's 1985 hit "I'm on Fire" during his speech.

3. Marilyn Manson surprised and delighted

Backstage with @marilynmanson and Guram Gvasalia @vetements_official - winner of the International Urban Luxury Brand Award, shot by @gregwilliamsphotography #FashionAwards #Swarovski A photo posted by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil) on Dec 5, 2016 at 4:20pm PST

Adding some much-needed rock 'n' roll to proceedings, Marilyn Manson presented the award for International Urban Luxury Brand to his friends Demna and Guram Gvasalia from Vetements.

He attempted to inject some energy into the crowd with a few drug-related jokes muttered under his breath.

Earlier in the ceremony, British comedian and master of ceremonies Jack Whitehall jokingly thanked Satan that he and Manson hadn't worn the same outfit.

4. Gigi Hadid cried

International Model of the Year, @gigihadid wearing @versace_official shot by @rankinarchive at the #FashionAwards 2016 A video posted by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil) on Dec 5, 2016 at 9:23pm PST

Supermodel and Instagram star Gigi Hadid took the award for International Model, beating Kendall Jenner and her sister Bella, amongst others. Hadid, who choked up as she thanked the industry for embracing her, gave one of the most emotional speeches of the evening.

5. Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele are expecting

Backstage with @jaredleto and Alessandro Michele @gucci - winner of the International Accessories Designer Award, shot by @gregwilliamsphotography #FashionAwards #Swarovski A photo posted by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil) on Dec 5, 2016 at 2:54pm PST

Gucci was the big winner of the night, with president and CEO Marco Bizzari taking home the award for International Business Leader, and creative director Alessandro Michele taking International Accessories Designer. Friend and campaign star Jared Leto announced the award, joking that he and Michele were "expecting."

6. Lady Gaga tripped Craig Green...sort of

Backstage with @ladygaga & @craig__green - winner of the British Menswear Designer Award, shot by @gregwilliamsphotography #FashionAwards #Swarovski A photo posted by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil) on Dec 5, 2016 at 2:29pm PST

Lady Gaga emerged in a surprisingly simple outfit to present the award for British Menswear Designer to 30-year-old designer Craig Green. Historically, the category has been dominated by more established brands, so Green's victory reinforces the BFC's focus on youth and innovation this year.

As he went to give his acceptance speech, the designer seemed to trip on Gaga's long cape as he walked past. Blink and you would've missed it.

7. Ralph Lauren forgot his award

Ralph Lauren, backstage at #FashionAwards 2016, after accepting the Outstanding Achievement Award, presented by @DavidBeckham. A photo posted by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on Dec 5, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

Footballer, fashion model and all-round nice guy David Beckham handed American designer Ralph Lauren the Outstanding Achievement Award after the crowd was treated to a film documenting Lauren's 50 years in the business. Beckham then had to grab the award himself after the designer left the stage without it.