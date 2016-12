(CNN) London's Royal Albert Hall provided the glamorous setting for the 2016 Fashion Awards, the British Fashion Council's annual ceremony celebrating the industry's best and brightest.

Produced in partnership with Swarovski , the event saw 4,000 members of the industry and public gather within the storied venue.

A-list actors like Salma Hayek Pinault, Kate Beckinsale and Jared Leto, and fashion heavyweights, including Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Kate Moss and Tom Ford, climbed the red-carpeted stairs to the entrance; and award-winning musicians Lady Gaga, Skepta and Marilyn Manson all presented awards.

Formerly known as the British Fashion Awards, the new, shorter moniker signals the BFC's emphasis on celebrating global talent.

Recipients spanned the breadth of design experience, from Molly Goddard -- the young designer who won the British Emerging Talent award -- to Ralph Lauren , who was recognized with the Outstanding Achievement in Fashion Award after 50 years in the business.