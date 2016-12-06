Story highlights The website includes an email address and phone number for the Pope's commission

It's the first time all the information has been published in one place

Rome (CNN) The Vatican has launched a new website detailing its efforts to protect children from sexual abuse by clergy.

It's the first time the Vatican is publishing the documents and resources in one place, including an email and phone number to contact its commission for the protection of minors.

JUST WATCHED Pope grants priests right to forgive abortion Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Pope grants priests right to forgive abortion 01:13

The commission was established in 2013 and is headed by Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley.

"It is very important to the Commission that we are as transparent as possible," project coordinator Emer McCarthy told CNN Tuesday. "Our members want people to know that they are doing their level best to carry out the commission of the Holy Father."

"Much of the work of the Commission is listening, study and reflection, so there will not be day-to-day updates, but the website is the vehicle to let people know that we are here," she added.

Read More