(CNN) Warning: This story contains spoilers about the "This Is Us" fall finale.

For those hoping the "This Is Us" fall finale would continue the show's tradition of breaking viewers hearts, the episode did not disappoint. There was drama (Randall's rooftop intervention with his suicidal coworker), reveals (grandpa is gay), and shocking moments (poor Toby) aplenty. But in the midst of the Pearson's holiday celebrations, it's important to acknowledge the character that may not have been at the center of any twists in this episode, but was certainly the eye of the family storm: Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

If anything has been proven in the last nine episodes of the NBC breakout hit, it's that Rebecca is not just a mother, she's every overworked, chronically worried, sometimes-frantic, always-present, never-perfect mother.

A single quiet scene during the noisy action of the fall finale perfectly captured this.

Rebecca and Kate (Chrissy Metz) were in the car after returning from Kate's gastric bypass surgery consult when Rebecca hit her daughter with a biting question: "Did I do this?"

