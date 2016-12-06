Story highlights Jimmy Kimmel jokes about being tapped to host Oscars

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said, 'Jimmy has the qualities of all the great hosts'

(CNN) Jimmy Kimmel finally landed his long-sought after Oscar hosting job and he almost can't believe it.

On Monday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the comedian joked he likely got the job based on the proximity of his show's studio.

"The producers and the Academy went through a long list of names -- and in the end, they decided that -- since I am already right across the street from where they do the show -- I was the closest person to host," Kimmel said. "I guess I have to get a tux now. Or maybe I'll wear jean shorts?"

Kimmel also announced his wife is expecting their second child.

"There's a lot of exciting stuff going on. Congratulations to me," he said. "I'm hosting the Oscars and I had sex. Two things as a teenage boy I never thought would be possible."

Read More