(CNN)Jimmy Kimmel finally landed his long-sought after Oscar hosting job and he almost can't believe it.
On Monday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the comedian joked he likely got the job based on the proximity of his show's studio.
"The producers and the Academy went through a long list of names -- and in the end, they decided that -- since I am already right across the street from where they do the show -- I was the closest person to host," Kimmel said. "I guess I have to get a tux now. Or maybe I'll wear jean shorts?"
Kimmel also announced his wife is expecting their second child.
"There's a lot of exciting stuff going on. Congratulations to me," he said. "I'm hosting the Oscars and I had sex. Two things as a teenage boy I never thought would be possible."
Oscar producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd are betting on Kimmel to infuse the show with new energy -- and boost ratings -- after an 8-year low for last year's ceremony.
ABC has an agreement with the Academy to broadcast the Oscars through 2020. Coming off Kimmel's well-received performance as Emmy host in September, Disney/ABC Television Group chief Ben Sherwood made no secret about wanting him at the helm on Oscar night.
"We thought Jimmy elevated the Emmys. We thought Jimmy has earned it and we're very hopeful that Jimmy will get [the Oscars job]," Sherwood said.
Kimmel's got a tough task ahead of him -- as several previous Oscar hosts can attest to.
Still, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs expressed confidence they've found the right host.
"He knows who he is, he knows the audience and he knows how to captain a ship with many moving parts," Isaacs said in a statement Monday. "We're thrilled he has agreed to host our show."
The 89th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017.