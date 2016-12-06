'Hairspray Live' continues a long tradition

Story highlights NBC will air the show Wednesday

(CNN) For John Waters, "Hairspray" is the story he keeps returning to.

He wrote and directed the original 1988 film, which spurred a Broadway musical, remade "Hairspray" again as a movie in 2007, wrote the film's sequel and a TV series spinoff that were never made, then later wrote a different "Hairspray" sequel for HBO.

Now, NBC will broadcast "Hairspray Live!" on Wednesday.

The cast includes Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein to reprise the role of Edna Turnblad, which won him a Tony.

Waters told CNN that Hollywood has been good to him -- and this project, through all of its iterations.

