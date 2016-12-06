Grammy nominations 2017: Adele and Beyonce reign

Story highlights Beyonce and Adele scored three of the top noms

(CNN) Adele and Beyonce are set for steep competition at this year's Grammy Awards.

Both artists were nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the year.

Nominations for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards were revealed Tuesday on "CBS This Morning."

Meghan Trainor, winner of the best new artist award in 2016, appeared on the morning show to announce the top categories.

About 13,000 in the music industry voted and made their selections out of more than 21,000 recordings submitted. Both Beyonce and Adele's success helped keep the music industry afloat this year with strong record sales.

