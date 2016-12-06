Grammy nominations 2017: Adele and Beyoncé reign

Story highlights
- Beyoncé and Adele scored three of the top nominations
- Some rule changes were seen in a few categories this year
(CNN)Adele and Beyoncé are set for steep competition at this year's Grammy Awards.
Both artists were nominated for record of the year, song of the year and album of the year.
Nominations for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards were revealed Tuesday on "CBS This Morning."
Meghan Trainor, winner of the best new artist award in 2016, appeared on the morning show to announce the nominees in the top categories.
About 13,000 people in the music industry voted and made their selections out of more than 21,000 recordings submitted. Both Beyoncé and Adele's success helped keep the music industry afloat this year with strong record sales.
"Hello," by Adele, "Formation" by Beyoncé, "7 Years" by Lukas Graham, "Work" by Rihanna featuring Drake and "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots are up for record of the year.
Beyoncé's "Formation," Adele's "Hello," Mike Posner's "I Took a Pill in Ibiza," Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" and Lukas Graham's "7 Years" are all vying for song of the year.
Album of the Year noms are Adele's "25," Beyoncé's "Lemonade," Drake's "Views," Justin Bieber 's "Purpose" and Sturgill Simpson's " A Sailor's Guide to Earth."
Beyoncé has the most nominations with nine and is followed by Kanye, Drake and Rihanna, who each have eight.
With 20 past wins, Beyoncé is poised to potentially make history if she racks up enough wins to surpass Alison Krauss, who holds the title of the female artist who has the most wins -- 27.
With a total 62 nominations, Beyoncé is the most nominated female artist ever.
Frank Ocean declined to enter his long-awaited album "Blonde," despite rapper Kanye West saying he would boycott the awards if Ocean was not recognized.
But Chance the Rapper took the opposite tact, taking out a full page ad in Billboard magazine asking "Hey, why not me?"
Chance's strategy paid off, as he was nominated for best new artist along with Kelsea Ballerini, Anderson .Paak, Maren Morris and The Chainsmokers.
The late David Bowie had been expected to score a nod, and his album, "Blackstar," was nominated in the alternative music album category.
This year, the Recording Academy had some rule changes.
For the first time, streaming-only music was eligible for consideration -- a recognition of how fans are now increasingly consuming music.
The best new artist category was also changed to allow for consideration of artists who had released a minimum of five singles (instead of a full length album).
A full list of the nominations can be found at Grammy.com.
James Corden of the "Late Late Show" is set to host this year's ceremony. The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, February 12 on CBS.