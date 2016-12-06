Grammy nominations 2017: Adele and Beyonce reign

Story highlights
- Beyonce and Adele scored three of the top noms
(CNN)Adele and Beyonce are set for steep competition at this year's Grammy Awards.
Both artists were nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the year.
Nominations for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards were revealed Tuesday on "CBS This Morning."
Meghan Trainor, winner of the best new artist award in 2016, appeared on the morning show to announce the top categories.
About 13,000 in the music industry voted and made their selections out of more than 21,000 recordings submitted. Both Beyonce and Adele's success helped keep the music industry afloat this year with strong record sales.
"Hello," by Adele, "Formation" by Beyonce, "7 Years" by Lukas Graham, "Work" by Rihanna featuring Drake and "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots are up for Record of the Year.
Beyonce's "Formation," Adele's "Hello," Mike Posner's "I Took a Pill in Ibiza," Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" and Lukas Graham's "7 Years" are all vying for Song of the Year.
Album of the Year noms are Adele's "25," Beyonce's "Lemonade," Drake's "Views," Justin Bieber 's "Purpose" and Sturgill Simpson's " A Sailor's Guide to Earth."
Frank Ocean declined to enter his long-awaited album "Blonde," despite rapper Kanye West saying he would boycott the awards if Ocean was not recognized.
But Chance the Rapper took the opposite tact, taking out a full page ad in Billboard magazine asking "Hey, why not me?"
Chance's strategy paid off as he was nominated for Best New Artist along with Kelsea Ballerini, Anderson Paak, Maren Morris and The Chainsmokers.
The late David Bowie had been expected to score a nod and his album, "Blackstar," was nominated in the Alternative Music Album category.
This year the Recording Academy had some rule changes.
For the first time streaming only music was eligible for consideration -- a recognition of how fans are now increasingly consuming music.
The Best New Artist category was also changed to allow for consideration of artists who had released a minimum of five singles (instead of a full length album).
A full list of the nominations can be found at Grammy.com.
James Corden of the "Late Late Show" is set to host the year's ceremony. The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, February 12 on CBS.