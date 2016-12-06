Chris Rock is going on tour

Story highlights Chris Rock hasn't been on tour for nine years

(CNN) Chris Rock is coming to a venue near you.

On Monday, the comic announced on his official Facebook page that he is heading out on tour in 2017 for the first time in nine years.

Rock used the Los Angeles Comedy Store as the background for his announcement and said the "Total Blackout Tour" will have brand new material and be a world tour

"Been a little busy, you know, writing 'Pootey Tang 3' and everything," Rock joked. "But hey, it's time, okay?"

