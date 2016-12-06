Story highlights
(CNN)ABC's first post-election pilot pick up couldn't be a more topical show.
The network green-lit a pilot order for a single-camera comedy from "black-ish" creator Kenya Barris about two political pundits from opposite sides of the aisle who fall in love despite the odds.
The show, called "Libby & Malcolm," stars Felicity Huffman and Courtney B. Vance.
According to a logline, the "blended family show" will see the couple "form an insta-family as well as a work partnership."
The two stars are also executive producers, alongside Barris, Vihal Patel and E. Brian Dobbins.
With the pilot order, the show will be in contention for ABC's 2017 schedule.
"Libby & Malcom" was in the works at ABC before the November election, but Vance, an Emmy winner for his role in FX's "The People v. O.J. Simpson," came on board in late November.
The show's pilot order comes as Barris and "black-ish" prepare to tackle a post-election world through fiction.
The series has never shied away from handling tricky subjects, and Barris told CNN last month that the results of election will be dealt with head-on in the series.
"I think the world has changed from Tuesday to Wednesday, so I think that has to be reflective in everything we do," he said. "I think the show is still going to be funny and our show, but I think the world has changed."