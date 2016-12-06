Story highlights ABC has ordered a pilot for a new politically-themed comedy from 'black-ish' creator Kenya Barris

(CNN) ABC's first post-election pilot pick up couldn't be a more topical show.

The network green-lit a pilot order for a single-camera comedy from "black-ish" creator Kenya Barris about two political pundits from opposite sides of the aisle who fall in love despite the odds.

The show, called "Libby & Malcolm," stars Felicity Huffman and Courtney B. Vance.

According to a logline, the "blended family show" will see the couple "form an insta-family as well as a work partnership."

