Annan met with Myanmar's State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi

(CNN) Former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan says he hopes humanitarian workers and journalists anxious to investigate reports of murder and rape in Rakhine State would be given access "soon."

Annan has just completed a week-long tour of Rakhine State's volatile north with members of an advisory commission set up between the Myanmar government and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

The predominantly Muslim Rohingya, who live in Myanmar's Rakhine State and regularly face persecution and violence, have been described as "the most oppressed people in the world" by a UN representative.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Annan said he had visited parts of Rakhine State which had been affected by the recent crackdown.

"We are deeply concerned by the reports of alleged human rights abuses. We stressed in all our meetings that wherever security operations might be necessary, civilians must be protected at all times," he said.