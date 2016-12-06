Story highlights American Blaine Gibson is leading a search for missing MH370

He found debris on Madagascar that may have come from the plane

(CNN) Blaine Gibson, an American lawyer leading a self-funded hunt for missing Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, handed over six pieces of debris found on Madagascar to Malaysian investigators on Tuesday.

Gibson said one piece he found might prove why the plane crashed.

"If the third piece, the monitor case, is confirmed to be from MH 370, it proves, tragically, that the main body of the cabin broke apart in a forceful impact ... (and) definitely not a controlled ditching," he said. "The barnacles on board will hopefully provide some clues as to the location of the crash site and route followed."

Gibson found the debris in June on the island of Nosy Boraha, off the east coast of Madagascar.

MH370's disappearance is one of the world's biggest aviation mysteries.