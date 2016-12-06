Breaking News

Indonesia earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after dozens killed

By Kathy Quiano and Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 10:24 AM ET, Wed December 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Deadly quake hits Indonesia, destroys towns
Deadly quake hits Indonesia, destroys towns

    JUST WATCHED

    Deadly quake hits Indonesia, destroys towns

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Deadly quake hits Indonesia, destroys towns 00:45

Story highlights

  • At least 97 killed, but death toll expected to rise, official says
  • Residents flee to hills fearing another tsunami though no warning issued

(CNN)Rescuers are combing through the rubble for survivors after an earthquake Wednesday morning in Indonesia's Aceh province.

At least 97 people were killed, including young children, and 73 seriously injured, Maj. Gen. Tatang Sulaiman told CNN.
    The shallow 6.5-magnitude quake damaged homes, shops and mosques in the district of Pidie Jaya, completely destroying hundreds of structures.
    Additional medical personnel have gone to the region after the Pidie Jaya hospital was damaged in the quake, which struck as residents were preparing for early morning prayers.

    'We have to move so fast to save them'

    Read More
    Speaking in Jakarta, National Board for Disaster Management spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the death toll could still rise.
    "Now our priority is the search and rescue operation. We have to move so fast to save them," Sutopo said.
    A mosque minaret is left collapsed after an earthquake struck Wednesday in Aceh province.
    A mosque minaret is left collapsed after an earthquake struck Wednesday in Aceh province.
    Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered immediate assistance to be sent to Aceh in the wake of the earthquake.
    In a statement, the International Organization for Migration said it had deployed two staff members to help coordinate assistance.
    "They'll be our eyes and ears on the ground and be able to give us a much clearer picture of what the (needs)are," Peter Kern, the organization's disaster preparedness project manager.
    Rescuers carry the body of an earthquake victim in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, on Indonesia&#39;s Sumatra island, Wednesday, December 7. Dozens are confirmed dead and many others feared trapped under rubble, after the 6.5-magnitude quake leveled buildings in the region.
    Photos: Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
    Rescuers carry the body of an earthquake victim in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, Wednesday, December 7. Dozens are confirmed dead and many others feared trapped under rubble, after the 6.5-magnitude quake leveled buildings in the region.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Men inspect a mosque that collapsed during the quake, which hit just as people were preparing for their morning prayers on December 7.
    Photos: Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
    Men inspect a mosque that collapsed during the quake, which hit just as people were preparing for their morning prayers on December 7.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Rescuers use heavy machinery to search for potential survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Pidie Jaya.
    Photos: Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
    Rescuers use heavy machinery to search for potential survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Pidie Jaya.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    Medical personnel and family members transport a woman who was injured in the quake.
    Photos: Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
    Medical personnel and family members transport a woman who was injured in the quake.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Rescuers remove the body of an earthquake victim from the site of a collapsed building in Pidie Jaya.
    Photos: Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
    Rescuers remove the body of an earthquake victim from the site of a collapsed building in Pidie Jaya.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    A family reacts to the death of a relative who was killed in the quake. At least 70 people remained seriously injured on Wednesday evening.
    Photos: Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
    A family reacts to the death of a relative who was killed in the quake. At least 70 people remained seriously injured on Wednesday evening.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    A man throws a box of food he removed from the rubble of a building.
    Photos: Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
    A man throws a box of food he removed from the rubble of a building.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) volunteers cover the bodies of victims at a hospital morgue. Additional medical workers had to be flown in after a local hospital was damaged in the quake.
    Photos: Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
    Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) volunteers cover the bodies of victims at a hospital morgue. Additional medical workers had to be flown in after a local hospital was damaged in the quake.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Two women are reflected in the mirror of a motorbike parked near a damaged building in Pidie Jaya.
    Photos: Quake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province
    Two women are reflected in the mirror of a motorbike parked near a damaged building in Pidie Jaya.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    01 Indonesia earthquake 120702 Indonesia earthquake 120703 Indonesia earthquake 120704 Indonesia earthquake 120705 Indonesia earthquake 120706 Indonesia earthquake 120707 Indonesia earthquake 120708 Indonesia earthquake 120709 Indonesia earthquake 1207

    No tsunami warning issued

    No tsunami warnings or advisories were issued. The quake's epicenter was 12 miles (19 kilometers) southeast of the town of Sigli in Aceh province.
    Despite the lack of a tsunami warning, Sutopo said some residents fled to safety in the hills after the quake. "They are still traumatized by the last big earthquake and tsunami in 2004," he said.
    The 2004 disaster killed more than 80,000 people after a tsunami swept across the Indonesian region, leaving millions homeless.
    Rescue workers pull victims from destroyed buildings Wednesday in the town of Sigli.
    Rescue workers pull victims from destroyed buildings Wednesday in the town of Sigli.
    Large earthquakes are relatively common in Indonesia, which sits on the infamous Ring of Fire, a set of fault lines that circle the Pacific Basin.
    Wednesday's earthquake is Indonesia's second major temblor this year and the most severe yet.
    Women stand next to relatives who were killed in Wednesday&#39;s earthquake.
    Women stand next to relatives who were killed in Wednesday's earthquake.
    In March, a magnitude-7.8 quake struck off the southwestern coast of Sumatra, but despite initial warnings, no tsunamis or deaths were registered as a result.

    Journalist Jamaluddin Masrur in Jakarta contributed to this report.