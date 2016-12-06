Story highlights At least 97 killed, but death toll expected to rise, official says

Residents flee to hills fearing another tsunami though no warning issued

(CNN) Rescuers are combing through the rubble for survivors after an earthquake Wednesday morning in Indonesia's Aceh province.

At least 97 people were killed, including young children, and 73 seriously injured, Maj. Gen. Tatang Sulaiman told CNN.

The shallow 6.5-magnitude quake damaged homes, shops and mosques in the district of Pidie Jaya, completely destroying hundreds of structures.

Additional medical personnel have gone to the region after the Pidie Jaya hospital was damaged in the quake, which struck as residents were preparing for early morning prayers.

'We have to move so fast to save them'

Read More