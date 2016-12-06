Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) At least 26 people were killed in an earthquake that struck Indonesia's Aceh province Wednesday morning according to the head of the Aceh Red Cross.

The 6.5-magnitude quake damaged many homes and buildings in the district of Pidie Jaya, Rudianto, the head of the Aceh Red Cross (who goes by one name), said in a phone interview with CNN Indonesia.

A collapsed mosque minaret after the quake.

No tsunami warnings or advisories have been issued. The epicenter was 12 miles (19 kilometers) southeast of the town of Sigli in Aceh province.

Aceh province is no stranger to natural disasters -- in 2004 more than 80,000 people were killed after a tsunami swept across the Indonesian region, leaving millions homeless.

Large earthquakes are relatively common around Indonesia, which sits on the infamous Ring of Fire, a set of fault lines which circle the Pacific Basin.