Indian Navy frigate flips over in dock, killing 2

(CNN) An enormous Indian Navy frigate tipped over on its side on Monday, killing two people and leaving 14 others injured.

The guided missile frigate INS Betwa, a 3,850 ton ship over 125 meters (410 feet) in length, rolled over on a 90 degree angle while being docked, Indian Navy spokesman D.K. Sharma told CNN.

"Our first priority is to get the ship in an upright position," Sharma said. "It is an unfortunate incident and one of the first in the history of the Indian Navy."

Sharma told CNN an investigation was underway to find out what had caused the accident.

