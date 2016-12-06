Breaking News

Astonishing photo-realistic portraits are actually painted by hand

Updated 8:47 PM ET, Tue December 6, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

British-born &lt;a href=&quot;http://avatarsculptureworks.com/jamiegallery2.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jamie Salmon&lt;/a&gt; takes it to the next level. His work plays with scale -- crafting eerily real, too-large 3D self-portraits and figures to create a sense of &quot;heightened reality.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: This isn't real
Jamie SalmonBritish-born Jamie Salmon takes it to the next level. His work plays with scale -- crafting eerily real, too-large 3D self-portraits and figures to create a sense of "heightened reality."
Hide Caption
1 of 26
The Vancouver-based artist began his career as a commercial artist, making hyper-real bodies for the movie effects industry, and using silicone rubber, resin, fabric and hair.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: This isn't real
Jamie SalmonThe Vancouver-based artist began his career as a commercial artist, making hyper-real bodies for the movie effects industry, and using silicone rubber, resin, fabric and hair.
Hide Caption
2 of 26
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.helnwein.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gottfried Helnwein&lt;/a&gt; frequently depicts children in his gigantic, mesmerizing portraits, along with &quot;low culture&quot; icons including Donald Duck, with the loss of childhood innocence as a reoccurring theme.
Photos: This isn't real
Gottfried HelnweinGottfried Helnwein frequently depicts children in his gigantic, mesmerizing portraits, along with "low culture" icons including Donald Duck, with the loss of childhood innocence as a reoccurring theme.
Hide Caption
3 of 26
The Austrian artist doesn&#39;t shy away from controversial themes, but has been praised from his realistic depictions. In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook school shooting, &lt;em&gt;Forbes&lt;/em&gt; magazine published an article titled &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathonkeats/2012/12/28/the-true-impact-of-violence-on-childhood-why-every-american-ought-to-see-the-paintings-of-gottfried-helnwein/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Why Every American Ought To See The Paintings Of Gottfried Helnwein.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: This isn't real
Gottfried Helnwein The Austrian artist doesn't shy away from controversial themes, but has been praised from his realistic depictions. In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook school shooting, Forbes magazine published an article titled "Why Every American Ought To See The Paintings Of Gottfried Helnwein."
Hide Caption
4 of 26
Australia &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.robineley.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Robin Eley&lt;/a&gt; takes weeks to produce these awe-inspiring portraits, reproducing every crease in the plastic wrapping in intricate detail. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: This isn't real
Robin EleyAustralia Robin Eley takes weeks to produce these awe-inspiring portraits, reproducing every crease in the plastic wrapping in intricate detail.
Hide Caption
5 of 26
The 36-year-old London-born artist renders these materials using just oil paint and miniature brushes. One work -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.designboom.com/art/robin-eley-hyper-realisitic-painting-series-idolatry/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;featuring a giant ball of aluminum foil&lt;/a&gt; -- took over 500 hours to produce.
Photos: This isn't real
Robin EleyThe 36-year-old London-born artist renders these materials using just oil paint and miniature brushes. One work -- featuring a giant ball of aluminum foil -- took over 500 hours to produce.
Hide Caption
6 of 26
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.leepricestudio.com/t9uuzx3ykcosj4rq4uwpe6ockl3gjm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lee Price&lt;/a&gt; paints women and food. The sumptuously detailed images are often taken from a bird&#39;s-eye view, giving a glimpse into the relationship between women and the food they eat.
Photos: This isn't real
Lee PriceLee Price paints women and food. The sumptuously detailed images are often taken from a bird's-eye view, giving a glimpse into the relationship between women and the food they eat.
Hide Caption
7 of 26
Many of Price&#39;s works -- such as this self-portrait -- take place in private places, and display the comfort that can come with indulging in food, but also the forbidden or compulsive side of eating.
Photos: This isn't real
Lee PriceMany of Price's works -- such as this self-portrait -- take place in private places, and display the comfort that can come with indulging in food, but also the forbidden or compulsive side of eating.
Hide Caption
8 of 26
Brooklyn-based&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.alyssamonks.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Alyssa Monks&lt;/a&gt; images blurs the line between hyper-real and painterly. From across a room, her paintings first strike you as incredibly true to life...&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: This isn't real
Alyssa MonksBrooklyn-based Alyssa Monks images blurs the line between hyper-real and painterly. From across a room, her paintings first strike you as incredibly true to life...
Hide Caption
9 of 26
...but, as you approach, they reveal the thick paint and clear brush strokes that make up the image. The 36-year-old says she doesn&#39;t merely aim to copy photography but go &quot;beyond what even a photograph can portray.&quot;
Photos: This isn't real
Alyssa Monks...but, as you approach, they reveal the thick paint and clear brush strokes that make up the image. The 36-year-old says she doesn't merely aim to copy photography but go "beyond what even a photograph can portray."
Hide Caption
10 of 26
Portuguese &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/VianaArts&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Samuel Silva&lt;/a&gt;, 31, calls art a hobby -- in the daytime he&#39;s a practicing lawyer. Try &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/08/23/samuel-silvas-amazing-pho_n_1822572.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;playing spot-the-difference&lt;/a&gt; with his portraits and see if you can tell the photograph from the hand-drawn art.
Photos: This isn't real
Samuel SilvaPortuguese Samuel Silva, 31, calls art a hobby -- in the daytime he's a practicing lawyer. Try playing spot-the-difference with his portraits and see if you can tell the photograph from the hand-drawn art.
Hide Caption
11 of 26
What does the practicing lawyer use to create these astonishing images? Just eight store-bought BIC ballpoint pens.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: This isn't real
Samuel SilvaWhat does the practicing lawyer use to create these astonishing images? Just eight store-bought BIC ballpoint pens.
Hide Caption
12 of 26
Australian-born &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theatlantic.com/infocus/2013/10/the-hyperrealistic-sculptures-of-ron-mueck/100606/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ron Meuck&lt;/a&gt; led the way in hyper-realistic sculpting. His sculptures manipulate scale and age to create giant babies and infant-sized adults, among other works.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: This isn't real
Ron MueckAustralian-born Ron Meuck led the way in hyper-realistic sculpting. His sculptures manipulate scale and age to create giant babies and infant-sized adults, among other works.
Hide Caption
13 of 26
The London-based artist&#39;s background is also film -- mostly children&#39;s entertainment and puppetry -- working on the film Labyrinth before turning to fine art with unnervingly lifelike results.
Photos: This isn't real
Ron MueckThe London-based artist's background is also film -- mostly children's entertainment and puppetry -- working on the film Labyrinth before turning to fine art with unnervingly lifelike results.
Hide Caption
14 of 26
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pacegallery.com/artists/80/chuck-close&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Chuck Close&lt;/a&gt; is the granddaddy of hyper-realism, starting out creating photo-real images -- like this&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.walkerart.org/collections/artworks/big-self-portrait&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; famous self portrait from 1967&lt;/a&gt; -- in the days when art theorists were claiming that portraiture was dead.
Photos: This isn't real
Chuck CloseChuck Close is the granddaddy of hyper-realism, starting out creating photo-real images -- like this famous self portrait from 1967 -- in the days when art theorists were claiming that portraiture was dead.
Hide Caption
15 of 26
The American painter&#39;s more recent works are still as huge -- six feet plus -- as ever, but break up the portrait image into mosaic-like grids which warp and distort the appearance.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: This isn't real
Chuck CloseThe American painter's more recent works are still as huge -- six feet plus -- as ever, but break up the portrait image into mosaic-like grids which warp and distort the appearance.
Hide Caption
16 of 26
Internet sensation Kelvin Okafor has earned a legion of followers with his impressive photo-realistic images. The artist&#39;s work start as simple pencil outlines, drawn using charcoal and graphite.
Photos: This isn't real
Kelvin OkaforInternet sensation Kelvin Okafor has earned a legion of followers with his impressive photo-realistic images. The artist's work start as simple pencil outlines, drawn using charcoal and graphite.
Hide Caption
17 of 26
Pictured here, this portrait of Zoe Saldana is actually a drawing, eat strand of hair intricately produced.
Photos: This isn't real
Kelvin Okafor Pictured here, this portrait of Zoe Saldana is actually a drawing, eat strand of hair intricately produced.
Hide Caption
18 of 26
The sparkling, liquid sheen over the photo-real human subjects is so realistic, it&#39;s hard to believe they&#39;re drawn in pencil.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: This isn't real
DiegoKoiThe sparkling, liquid sheen over the photo-real human subjects is so realistic, it's hard to believe they're drawn in pencil.
Hide Caption
19 of 26
25-year-old Italian artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.diegokoi.it/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Diego Fazio&lt;/a&gt; (DiegoKoi) creates incredible portraits that look almost wet to the touch.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: This isn't real
DiegoKoi25-year-old Italian artist Diego Fazio (DiegoKoi) creates incredible portraits that look almost wet to the touch.
Hide Caption
20 of 26
The artist&#39;s fascination for drawing with pencils began at eight years old. Pictured here, an early drawing of Adele, before the artist refined his skills further.
Photos: This isn't real
Kelvin OkaforThe artist's fascination for drawing with pencils began at eight years old. Pictured here, an early drawing of Adele, before the artist refined his skills further.
Hide Caption
21 of 26
Artist Alexa Meade paints directly on to her models, using humans as a walking, talking canvas.
Photos: This isn't real
Alexa MeadeArtist Alexa Meade paints directly on to her models, using humans as a walking, talking canvas.
Hide Caption
22 of 26
She paints directly on their bodies, and uses brushstrokes to camouflage figures into their background.
Photos: This isn't real
Alexa MeadeShe paints directly on their bodies, and uses brushstrokes to camouflage figures into their background.
Hide Caption
23 of 26
3D scenes therefore appear as if they are a 2D image.
Photos: This isn't real
Alexa Meade3D scenes therefore appear as if they are a 2D image.
Hide Caption
24 of 26
Korean artist Young-sung Kim has been producing hyperrealist oil paintings for 20 years.
Photos: This isn't real
Young-sung KimKorean artist Young-sung Kim has been producing hyperrealist oil paintings for 20 years.
Hide Caption
25 of 26
The artist, who tends to paint small animals, wants to encourage young artists to &quot;create things that don&#39;t exist in the world.&quot;
Photos: This isn't real
Young-sung KimThe artist, who tends to paint small animals, wants to encourage young artists to "create things that don't exist in the world."
Hide Caption
26 of 26
photo realism jamie salmon manphoto realism jamie slamon fragphoto realism helnwein girl starephoto realism helnwein studiobg3bg 4bg5bg6bg7photo realism alyssa monks photo realism sam silva redphoto realism sam silva ocelot photo realism ron mueck couplephoto realism ron mueck mouthphoto realism chuck closephoto realism chuck close 2Kelvin Barack ObamaKelvin Okafor Zoe Saldana bg12bg11Kelvin Okafor hyper real Adele Cardhesitate alexa meadehesitate bts alexa meadedouble take alexa meadeYoung-sung Kim 1Young-sung Kim 2

(CNN)The images you are about to see may shock or confound you.

When portraiture looks this realistic, it can be hard to accept that what you see is just paint on a canvas, or ink scratches on a page.
Each image takes weeks to produce, and the artists have used an array of materials on paper, from paint to ballpoint pens.
    Discover artists from around the world who are recreating humans and animals in their art -- and producing strikingly lifelike results -- in the gallery above.