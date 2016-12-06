Jamie Salmon – The Vancouver-based artist began his career as a commercial artist, making hyper-real bodies for the movie effects industry, and using silicone rubber, resin, fabric and hair.
Lee Price – Many of Price's works -- such as this self-portrait -- take place in private places, and display the comfort that can come with indulging in food, but also the forbidden or compulsive side of eating.
Alyssa Monks – ...but, as you approach, they reveal the thick paint and clear brush strokes that make up the image. The 36-year-old says she doesn't merely aim to copy photography but go "beyond what even a photograph can portray."
Samuel Silva – What does the practicing lawyer use to create these astonishing images? Just eight store-bought BIC ballpoint pens.
Ron Mueck – The London-based artist's background is also film -- mostly children's entertainment and puppetry -- working on the film Labyrinth before turning to fine art with unnervingly lifelike results.
Chuck Close – The American painter's more recent works are still as huge -- six feet plus -- as ever, but break up the portrait image into mosaic-like grids which warp and distort the appearance.
Kelvin Okafor – Internet sensation Kelvin Okafor has earned a legion of followers with his impressive photo-realistic images. The artist's work start as simple pencil outlines, drawn using charcoal and graphite.
Kelvin Okafor – Pictured here, this portrait of Zoe Saldana is actually a drawing, eat strand of hair intricately produced.
DiegoKoi – The sparkling, liquid sheen over the photo-real human subjects is so realistic, it's hard to believe they're drawn in pencil.
Kelvin Okafor – The artist's fascination for drawing with pencils began at eight years old. Pictured here, an early drawing of Adele, before the artist refined his skills further.
Alexa Meade – Artist Alexa Meade paints directly on to her models, using humans as a walking, talking canvas.
Alexa Meade – She paints directly on their bodies, and uses brushstrokes to camouflage figures into their background.
Alexa Meade – 3D scenes therefore appear as if they are a 2D image.
Young-sung Kim – Korean artist Young-sung Kim has been producing hyperrealist oil paintings for 20 years.
Young-sung Kim – The artist, who tends to paint small animals, wants to encourage young artists to "create things that don't exist in the world."