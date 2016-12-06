Photos: This isn't real Jamie Salmon –

British-born Jamie Salmon takes it to the next level. His work plays with scale -- crafting eerily real, too-large 3D self-portraits and figures to create a sense of "heightened reality."

Photos: This isn't real Jamie Salmon – The Vancouver-based artist began his career as a commercial artist, making hyper-real bodies for the movie effects industry, and using silicone rubber, resin, fabric and hair.

Photos: This isn't real Gottfried Helnwein – Gottfried Helnwein frequently depicts children in his gigantic, mesmerizing portraits, along with "low culture" icons including Donald Duck, with the loss of childhood innocence as a reoccurring theme.

Photos: This isn't real Gottfried Helnwein – The Austrian artist doesn't shy away from controversial themes, but has been praised from his realistic depictions. In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook school shooting, Forbes magazine published an article titled "Why Every American Ought To See The Paintings Of Gottfried Helnwein."

Photos: This isn't real Robin Eley –

Australia Robin Eley takes weeks to produce these awe-inspiring portraits, reproducing every crease in the plastic wrapping in intricate detail.

Photos: This isn't real Robin Eley – The 36-year-old London-born artist renders these materials using just oil paint and miniature brushes. One work -- featuring a giant ball of aluminum foil -- took over 500 hours to produce.

Photos: This isn't real Lee Price – Lee Price paints women and food. The sumptuously detailed images are often taken from a bird's-eye view, giving a glimpse into the relationship between women and the food they eat. Hide Caption 7 of 26

Photos: This isn't real Lee Price – Many of Price's works -- such as this self-portrait -- take place in private places, and display the comfort that can come with indulging in food, but also the forbidden or compulsive side of eating.

Photos: This isn't real Alyssa Monks –

Brooklyn-based Alyssa Monks images blurs the line between hyper-real and painterly. From across a room, her paintings first strike you as incredibly true to life... Hide Caption 9 of 26

Photos: This isn't real Alyssa Monks – ...but, as you approach, they reveal the thick paint and clear brush strokes that make up the image. The 36-year-old says she doesn't merely aim to copy photography but go "beyond what even a photograph can portray."

Photos: This isn't real Samuel Silva – Portuguese Samuel Silva , 31, calls art a hobby -- in the daytime he's a practicing lawyer. Try playing spot-the-difference with his portraits and see if you can tell the photograph from the hand-drawn art.

Photos: This isn't real Samuel Silva – What does the practicing lawyer use to create these astonishing images? Just eight store-bought BIC ballpoint pens.

Photos: This isn't real Ron Mueck –

Australian-born Ron Meuck led the way in hyper-realistic sculpting. His sculptures manipulate scale and age to create giant babies and infant-sized adults, among other works. Hide Caption 13 of 26

Photos: This isn't real Ron Mueck – The London-based artist's background is also film -- mostly children's entertainment and puppetry -- working on the film Labyrinth before turning to fine art with unnervingly lifelike results.

Photos: This isn't real Chuck Close – Chuck Close is the granddaddy of hyper-realism, starting out creating photo-real images -- like this famous self portrait from 1967 -- in the days when art theorists were claiming that portraiture was dead. Hide Caption 15 of 26

Photos: This isn't real Chuck Close – The American painter's more recent works are still as huge -- six feet plus -- as ever, but break up the portrait image into mosaic-like grids which warp and distort the appearance.

Photos: This isn't real Kelvin Okafor – Internet sensation Kelvin Okafor has earned a legion of followers with his impressive photo-realistic images. The artist's work start as simple pencil outlines, drawn using charcoal and graphite. Hide Caption 17 of 26

Photos: This isn't real Kelvin Okafor – Pictured here, this portrait of Zoe Saldana is actually a drawing, eat strand of hair intricately produced.

Photos: This isn't real DiegoKoi – The sparkling, liquid sheen over the photo-real human subjects is so realistic, it's hard to believe they're drawn in pencil.

Photos: This isn't real DiegoKoi –

25-year-old Italian artist Diego Fazio (DiegoKoi) creates incredible portraits that look almost wet to the touch. Hide Caption 20 of 26

Photos: This isn't real Kelvin Okafor – The artist's fascination for drawing with pencils began at eight years old. Pictured here, an early drawing of Adele, before the artist refined his skills further. Hide Caption 21 of 26

Photos: This isn't real Alexa Meade – Artist Alexa Meade paints directly on to her models, using humans as a walking, talking canvas. Hide Caption 22 of 26

Photos: This isn't real Alexa Meade – She paints directly on their bodies, and uses brushstrokes to camouflage figures into their background. Hide Caption 23 of 26

Photos: This isn't real Alexa Meade – 3D scenes therefore appear as if they are a 2D image. Hide Caption 24 of 26

Photos: This isn't real Young-sung Kim – Korean artist Young-sung Kim has been producing hyperrealist oil paintings for 20 years. Hide Caption 25 of 26