Prefabulous: How to set up home in the most remote places on Earth

By Katy Scott, CNN

Updated 5:07 AM ET, Tue December 6, 2016

Inspired by IKEA, Backcountry Hut Company has designed flat-packed huts so that just about anyone can build their own cabins in the wilderness.
Backcountry HutInspired by IKEA, Backcountry Hut Company has designed flat-packed huts so that just about anyone can build their own cabins in the wilderness.
These outdoor recreation huts can be assembled in rural or urban locations by a small group of people, using just their bare hands.
Backcountry HutThese outdoor recreation huts can be assembled in rural or urban locations by a small group of people, using just their bare hands.
For extremely remote locations, a helicopter can transport the structural parts which are then slotted together like Lego pieces on site.
Backcountry HutFor extremely remote locations, a helicopter can transport the structural parts which are then slotted together like Lego pieces on site.
The size of the hut can be adjusted by combining different modules. Huts can range from being a man cave for one, to a fully-equipped cabin for up to 30 people.
Backcountry HutThe size of the hut can be adjusted by combining different modules. Huts can range from being a man cave for one, to a fully-equipped cabin for up to 30 people.
&quot;The idea is that you have an Ikea-like manual and assembly process,&quot; explains architect Wilson Edgar. &quot;It&#39;s putting the control back in the person&#39;s hands.&quot;
Backcountry Hut"The idea is that you have an Ikea-like manual and assembly process," explains architect Wilson Edgar. "It's putting the control back in the person's hands."
To escape the hustle and bustle of Amsterdam, &lt;a href=&quot;http://houseofdus.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;DUS Architects&lt;/a&gt; built an entirely 3D printed mini-retreat -- the &quot;Urban Cabin&quot;.
3D Urban CabinTo escape the hustle and bustle of Amsterdam, DUS Architects built an entirely 3D printed mini-retreat -- the "Urban Cabin".
The cabin, which has its own pocket park and outdoor bathtub, is entirely 3D printed with bio-plastic. This material can be shredded, fully recycled and reprinted into new designs.
3D Urban CabinThe cabin, which has its own pocket park and outdoor bathtub, is entirely 3D printed with bio-plastic. This material can be shredded, fully recycled and reprinted into new designs.
Small-scale sustainable houses developed using 3D printing techniques are potential solutions for housing issues in fast-growing cities and disaster areas around the world.
3D Urban CabinSmall-scale sustainable houses developed using 3D printing techniques are potential solutions for housing issues in fast-growing cities and disaster areas around the world.
This&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ofis-a.si/str_2/ofis_base.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Alpine Shelter&lt;/a&gt; on Skuta Mountain in Slovenia was designed as a refuge point for climbers, and to meet the needs of of the alpine climate, which include extreme weather, radical temperature shifts and rugged terrain.
Alpine ShelterThis Alpine Shelter on Skuta Mountain in Slovenia was designed as a refuge point for climbers, and to meet the needs of of the alpine climate, which include extreme weather, radical temperature shifts and rugged terrain.
The shelter was designed as a series of modules so that it could be brought to the mountain in parts. The entire prototype was constructed off-site in the workshop and transported by helicopter to this remote location.
Alpine ShelterThe shelter was designed as a series of modules so that it could be brought to the mountain in parts. The entire prototype was constructed off-site in the workshop and transported by helicopter to this remote location.
Besides having windows at both ends offering panoramic views of the valley and mountain, the shelter is split into three modules: an entrance, storage and food preparation area, a space for sleeping and socializing, and a bunk sleeping area.
Alpine ShelterBesides having windows at both ends offering panoramic views of the valley and mountain, the shelter is split into three modules: an entrance, storage and food preparation area, a space for sleeping and socializing, and a bunk sleeping area.
Modular home &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dubldom.ru/index-eng.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;DublDom&lt;/a&gt; (&quot;double house&quot;) can be installed on site in one day, and easily transported from one area to another.
DublDom Modular home DublDom ("double house") can be installed on site in one day, and easily transported from one area to another.
These modular cabins are fabricated just outside of Moscow and made entirely out of wood.
DublDom HomeThese modular cabins are fabricated just outside of Moscow and made entirely out of wood.
This tiny free-standing home by&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kodasema.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Kodasema&lt;/a&gt; can be assembled and disassembled many times over.
KODA This tiny free-standing home by Kodasema can be assembled and disassembled many times over.
The sustainable mobile house can be used as a lakeside house, an office, a workshop or even a city-centre home.
KODA The sustainable mobile house can be used as a lakeside house, an office, a workshop or even a city-centre home.
The &quot;Modular Glass House&quot; was inspired by the original Glass House, designed seventy years ago by Philip Johnson as his home in Connecticut.
Revolution PrecraftedThe "Modular Glass House" was inspired by the original Glass House, designed seventy years ago by Philip Johnson as his home in Connecticut.
Jean Nouvel&#39;s &quot;Simple&quot; structure is an easily-assembled modular shelter, customizable in both size and layout.
Revolution PrecraftedJean Nouvel's "Simple" structure is an easily-assembled modular shelter, customizable in both size and layout.
This home by Lazor Office consists of two prefabricated modules parallel to one another with a 20-foot space in between. It&#39;s a hybrid of the modular system and Charlie Lazor&#39;s FlatPak panelized system. &lt;br /&gt;
The Week'nder HouseThis home by Lazor Office consists of two prefabricated modules parallel to one another with a 20-foot space in between. It's a hybrid of the modular system and Charlie Lazor's FlatPak panelized system.
Also by Lazor, this house got its name as the two prefabricated modules kiss on the corner when installed. The open break forms a V-shaped outdoor room facing the water.
Kiss-kiss House Also by Lazor, this house got its name as the two prefabricated modules kiss on the corner when installed. The open break forms a V-shaped outdoor room facing the water.
(CNN)If you're looking to hole up in the middle of nowhere, there's a hut in a box for that.

Back in the days of gloom post World War Two, prefab homes -- structures prefabricated in sections in a factory and then assembled on site -- were built en masse as temporary solutions for those who had been "bombed out".
Just over 70 years later, prefab houses are still considered affordable alternatives to building homes from scratch.
    Prefab pioneer Jean Prouvé designed his "demountable house" in the 1940s as a potential solution for the housing crisis in France. These inexpensive homes were rapidly built from steel and wood, assembled by hand, and supported by a two-legged load-bearing structure.
    Prouvé's prefab mass housing that never was
    Prouvé's prefab mass housing that never was

    Today prefabricated buildings are used as temporary relief for those who have lost their homes to natural disasters, refugees, as well as a quick fix for housing crises.
    But prefab is increasingly becoming an attractive option for constructing everything from cabins in the wilderness to high-end designer homes for city slickers.
    One Canadian company has even gone as far as creating DIY cabins which come straight out of the box, complete with step-by-step instructions on how to assemble them.

    Hut-in-a-box

    Backcountry Hut Company grew from a need for recreational refuge points for outdoorsy folk in remote locations.
    Avid backcountry adventurer, Wilson Edgar, dreamt up the idea of customizable huts that could be easily pieced together on-site by a group of people.
    "When someone takes a house project today they basically give up control as soon as they start the project," Edgar tells CNN. "This is putting that control back in their hands."
    Edgar teamed up with Principal Architect of Leckie Studio Architecture + Design, Michael Leckie, to tackle the design.
    The huts come in two distinct styles -- backcountry and frontcountry -- each with multiple configurations.
    The base model is a studio loft measuring 191 square feet, with a kitchen and living area on the ground level and sleeping quarters for two to four people on the top floor.
    However, modules can be combined and the hut can be extended to fit up to 30 people.
    Backcountry Hut Company scalability
    Backcountry Hut Company scalability
    "One of the values in the system is that it is scalable and mass customizable," explains Leckie, referring to various interior fitout options and exterior finishes.
    This, according to Leckie, is one of the key differences between their huts and other "more rigid" cabins. Another is the ease with which it can be assembled.
    "The building components are designed to such a size that they can be lifted by two people and put into place similar to almost like lego blocks," says Leckie.
    This is not to say the "kit of parts" can be slung over your shoulder like a sack of tent poles. In fact, the pre-module shell, timber frame skeleton, window system, doors, cladding, and interior fitouts arrive in a 40-foot shipping container and need to be lifted by helicopter to locations inaccessible by roads.
    While the hut's structural components cost $150 dollars a square foot, the interior fitouts can add a significant amount, depending on the client's taste.
    A rendering of a backcountry hut
    A rendering of a backcountry hut

    Is prefab the answer?

    Prefab homes are often considered to cut the spiralling costs of building a home, as well as the time it takes to build.
    "For the average person building a custom home there are so many unknowns, and I think that a lot of people really struggle with the perceived lack of control through the process," says Leckie.
    "What we have here is a product that comes ultimately delivered, it's a fixed-price solution."
    However, architect Charlie Lazor of Lazor Office -- a design firm that specializes in the design and prefabrication of dwellings -- is of the opinion that prefab isn't always the answer.
    "There is a perception that prefab will solve the problem of the cost of a home," Lazor tells CNN.
    Prefabs designed for extreme locations
    Prefabs designed for extreme locations
    "There are benefits to be had, and more benefits if the stars align, but it's not a silver bullet, and it's not going to solve a budget deficit."
    In 2005 the Minneapolis-based architect first introduced his panelized FlatPak house -- a pre-fabricated, configurable house system.
    Having designed and built many modular, FlatPak and stick built homes over the years, Lazor explains that there are multiple ways to do prefabrication. It all depends on the circumstances.
    "For very remote work, the modular method is better as labour doesn't exist, or has to come from very far away. So you have to get as much as you possibly can get done off site, and send it as complete as possible."
    One of the biggest challenges Lazor faces, however, is misconceived ideas about the benefits of prefabrication.
    "The time advantage can be there but I wouldn't say it's a significant enough reason why someone should do a prefabricated house," he says.

    A prefab-ulous future

    Revolution Precrafted&#39;s &quot;Sails&quot; by Christian Portzamparc
    Revolution Precrafted's "Sails" by Christian Portzamparc
    "As the market for prefabricated structures grow, so does the market for high-end precrafted work," Robbie Antonio, CEO of Revolution Precrafted, tells CNN.
    Revolution Precrafted commissions "starchitects" such as Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, Philip Johnson, Ron Arad, Marcel Wanders, and Christian de Portzamparc, to design luxury prefab homes, pavilions, and even furniture.
    "Prefabrication no longer means cookie-cutter construction, or one-size fits all design," says Antonio. "It is moving towards a space where traditional construction methods give way to high-precision, and high-quality architecture."