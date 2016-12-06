Cuba's underground window into American baseball

Story highlights Cuban baseball fans watch MLB through USB drives and other media sold on underground market

Havana, Cuba (CNN) On a sun-beaten suburban ballpark in Havana, young Little Leaguers line up to bat in front of a chain-link backstop missing its chain-links. Home plate is a beat-up piece of plywood and no two players wear matching shirts, let alone uniforms.

The lack of resources doesn't mean lack of ambition. Some dream of playing Major League Baseball -- following in the footsteps of Cuban defectors like Orlando Hernandez or Yasiel Puig.

But in a country where television is state-run, and Internet is expensive and slow, actually watching those Cuban stars in the Major Leagues is tough.

On Cuban TV, it's still rare to see a Cuban player in the weekly MLB broadcast, but in the past year it has happened a few times. Before then, Cuban players would literally be edited out of the games before they went to air. Short supply has created high demand for MLB coverage -- especially games involving Cuban players.

Enter "el paquete," -- bought, sold and traded in Cuba's underground market for American media. Paquete is the word Cubans use to describe the USB sticks, hard drives, DVDs or sometimes even VHS tapes loaded up with American TV shows, movies and baseball games and sent to the island nation.

