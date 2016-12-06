Story highlights Soyinka said Trump's election was "not surprising"

Urged people to focus on "rhetoric" that got Trump elected

Writer did not rule out a return to the US in the future

(CNN) Africa's first Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Wole Soyinka, has spoken for the first time since he said in October that he would cut up his green card if Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.

While the writer and poet would not elaborate on whether or not he had torn up his green card, or even if he had disposed of it, he told CNN: "I did exactly what I said I was going to do, which is how I always operate. It was a personal thing and I did everything I had to do personally."

The Guardian reported in November that Soyinka told students at Oxford University of his intention to "cut my green card myself and start packing up," if Trump won the election.

The former Scholar-in- Residence at New York University told CNN he realised "quite early on" Trump could win.

"That's when I began to scream and to prepare, and say if this man gets in and it's looking as though he might, me, I'm out."

