Libyan forces grab last ISIS swath in Sirte

Story highlights Joy on the streets: "People are shouting 'God is great' "

ISIS still has a presence in different parts of Libya

(CNN) Libyan forces in the coastal city of Sirte wrested the last city district from ISIS control, a spokesman for the military operation fighting ISIS said.

Reda Issa told CNN on Tuesday that forces corralled al-Jeeza al-Bahriya district of Sirte and they are now working to clear the area of mines and improvised explosive devices.

Eventually, he said, the "total liberation of Sirte" will be announced.

"People are shouting 'God is great,' " Issa said.

The former hometown of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, Sirte was the only major city outside Iraq and Syria under ISIS control. During this period, rights groups such as Human Rights Watch issued reports on atrocities committed by ISIS in Sirte.

