Ouborr Kutando holds a Master of Public Policy degree with a specialty in Political and Economic Development from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a BA in Political Science from the University of Ghana. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) It's not hard to see why Ghana was a lodestar for economic migrants in the 1970s.

The first African country to achieve independence -- on 6th March 1957 -- its relative economic and political stability drew immigrants from all over West Africa.

Fast forward almost six decades, and a much different story is being told.

Even with the discovery of oil reserves off Ghana's coast in 2007, the country still struggles with providing day-to-day services to its citizens today. Abysmally long waits for basic government services abound.

Rolling blackouts called 'dumsor' plague the country, and have done so for the past five years despite repeated promises from President John Mahama to solve the issue.