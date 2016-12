Story highlights Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma: It will be a "space for everyone"

Poma said she will work with community and victims' families to create "a sanctuary of hope"

(CNN) The owner of Pulse nightclub in Florida has abandoned plans to sell the property, choosing instead to turn the scene of a mass shooting into a "sanctuary of hope," her attorney said.

Barbara Poma was set to sell the nightclub to the city of Orlando so it could be turned into a memorial for victims of the June 12 massacre, which left 49 people dead and dozens wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Selling it was the best way to keep its legacy intact, she said in November . Poma and a partner opened the nightclub in 2004 as a monument to her brother, who died of AIDS in 1991. The club was meant to embrace the gay lifestyle and be a community partner, she said, calling it more than "just another gay club."

The shooting transformed it into a "sacred place" that needed to be preserved as a memorial to the victims, she said.

On Monday, she announced she would not sell the nightclub. She said she had been struggling with the decision since before Thanksgiving.

