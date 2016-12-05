Oakland fire: what we know about the victims

It is already being called one of the city's deadliest blazes.

Authorities said they have identified at least 11 victims, but not all of their names have been released.

One, a 17-year-old, won't be publicly identified because they are a minor, the city said.

The arts space was also a warehouse.

Here's what we know so far about the victims:

Brandon Chase Wittenauer

Wittenauer, 32, was a prolific musician who went by the stage name Nex Luguolo. The Hayward, California, resident was known to friends as Chase, and was part of a musical duo called Symbiotix.Fungi. He was the band's lead vocalist, according to the group's Facebook page.

Wittenauer lived in Nicaragua for a time as a child, according to his Facebook page. After the fire, Wittenauer's car was still parked outside the warehouse. His father posted a picture of it on his Facebook page, writing, "Please don't let it be true."

His friends share memories of the singer on Facebook.

"I woke up to this beautiful picture Saturday morning, no clue that disaster was around the corner. Just before opening Facebook the newsfeed on my cell was that of the Oakland fire, Never ever putting the two together. And now here we are torn to pieces unable to fix it. Life can be so cruel. I feel selfish to say I want him back, i want this not to be true. I want to be back on California. I hate all this pain. Life is just not fair. I love you Chase! Your Tia!," friend Enid Dais wrote.

Another friend, Amanda Fish, wrote: "I love you so much Chase! You are the most kind hearted, likeable, and artistic person anyone that knows you has ever met. I am so lucky to know you and that you know me. I love you Chase! I cannot say that enough."

Cash Askew

Askew, a 22-year-old musician who lived in Oakland, played in the band Them Are Us Too. Dais Records, based in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, released the band's debut album, "Remain," in 2015.

The label issued a statement about Askew, calling her "one of the most talented and loving people we've ever known."

"We will never be the same. Completely devastated by the loss of Cash Askew," the statement reads. "Please keep her and her family in your thoughts, along with all those lost in the Oakland tragedy."

David Cline

Cline, 35, lived in Oakland at the time of his death but was originally from Santa Monica.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau confirmed his death in a statement.

Cline's brother, Neil Cline, wrote on Facebook, "We just received word that my brother David Cline passed away in the Oakland Fire. To all of you, thank you. Thank you for your kindness, help and love. To David, we love you. You will be with us always."

Nick Gomez-Hall

Gomez-Hall, 25, lived in Coronado and worked at the Berkeley-based publishing house Counterpoint Press, where colleagues called him "an extraordinary co-worker and a true friend."

The company released a statement on Gomez-Hall's death on its Facebook page:

"Counterpoint is devastated over the loss of our co-worker and dear friend Nick Gomez-hall due to the Oakland Ghost Ship fire," it reads. "From the second Nick started at Counterpoint, he became part of our family. Whether he was recommending new music to listen to (and it was always so good), regaling us with tales of the bowling alley, offering his beloved truck for a ride if anyone needed it, or sharing his much appreciated opinions about a book jacket or manuscript, he made everyone feel like they were his friend. He was kind, considerate, hilarious... In short, he was an essential part of our team.

Many more victims

The fire also claimed the lives of Donna Kellogg, 32, and Travis Hough, 35, both of Oakland; and Sara Hoda, 30, of Walnut Creek, California.

CNN is pursuing additional information on the other victims.