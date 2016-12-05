Oakland, California (CNN) It's already one of the city's deadliest blazes, and Oakland authorities say casualties are expected to rise as they investigate a fire at the warehouse-turned-arts-space known as the Ghost Ship.

After working for 52 hours straight, rescuers had to halt their search late Sunday, said Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton. There are areas of the structure where an exterior wall is leaning inward and interior walls and the roof have caved in. Other parts of the structure are hanging precariously, she said.

"For us, firefighters working under a wobbly, potentially collapsing exterior wall is extremely dangerous. We will not put our firefighters in danger at this point," Drayton said.

Investigators believe they've discovered the fire's origin at the rear of the structure, where the steel is "twisted and wrapped in the back of the building," she said. The area has been "quarantined off for additional investigation" once firefighters are able to get back inside -- hopefully early Monday afternoon.

Roughly 30% of the two-story building remains to be searched, and authorities hope to get back to work Monday after an excavator is brought in to stabilize what's left of the warehouse, she said.

Death toll keeps climbing

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead, including teenagers and a deputy's son, in a huge blaze that gutted the converted warehouse during an electronic dance party Friday night. Most of the bodies were found in the center of the building, Drayton said.

Of those, 11 victims have been identified, Deputy Tya Modeste of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. Families are being notified before the names are released later Monday, she said.

The fire spread so quickly that resident Jose Avalos had no time to help, he told CNN. He was in his loft when he heard someone call for an extinguisher. Before he could get down to offer support, he heard someone say, "Fire! Everyone get out!"

He grabbed his dogs and rushed to the front door where he fell into others trying to escape, he said.

"By the time I was through the front doors, I could just see the flames coming and then they just engulfed the front archway of my studio," he said. "I looked back and I just saw smoke everywhere. I couldn't really see anything. Got out of the building and I just saw smoke and then flames coming out the doors and the windows."

It could take weeks to identify victims through DNA and dental records, Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said. Officials have asked victims' families to preserve their loved ones' personal belongings including hairbrushes and toothbrushes that could contain DNA samples. Kelly added that officials were also working with the transgender community to identify some of the victims.

The city's district attorney has activated a team to launch a criminal investigation. An arson task force has also been formed.

One of deadliest fires ever in Oakland

The city released the names of seven victims. They were identified as Cash Askew, 22, David Cline, 35, Donna Kellogg, 32, Travis Hough, 35, all of Oakland; Nick Gomez-Hall, 25, of Coronado; Sara Hoda, 30, of Walnut Creek; and Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32, of Hayward. The name of an eighth victim, a 17-year-old, will not be released, the city said.

Drayton cautioned the search could be a long process as firefighters work to remove debris "literally bucket by bucket in a methodical, thoughtful, mindful and compassionate way."

"We had firefighters with basically coveralls and buckets and shovels taking bits of debris out into the vacant lot to be loaded into dump trucks and removed to an off-site location," she said.

Drayton, a 19-year veteran, called it one of the deadliest fires in the city's history -- including a 1991 fire in Oakland Hills that killed 25 people.

Southern California artist Anneke Hiatt, who has been monitoring the situation because she had friends there, said she is starting to lose hope.

"It just doesn't seem that that's a fire that's survivable, so the reality, I think for a lot of us, is beginning to set in," she said.

'You could feel the heat of the flames'

Freelance journalist Sam Lefebvre said many people were just arriving at the warehouse when the fire began because the dance party was supposed to go very late. The warehouse is a "sort of live/work art space with a lot of old decorations and furniture," Lefebvre told CNN.

An electronic music DJ known as Golden Donna was scheduled to perform.

By the time John Evanofski arrived at the warehouse, giant flames lit up the sky amid the billows of black smoke.

"You could feel the heat of the flames," he said. "Most of us were crying or unable to react. It was so hot and so terrible knowing that so many of us were still inside."

'I had to let him go'

For filmmaker and photographer Bob Mulé, the warehouse was both his home and his community.

Mulé, 27, said more than 20 people living in the warehouse paid rent and all helped in the creation of the space.

On Friday night, Mulé stopped upstairs to listen to some music he described as a "very tame setting." Afterward, he headed downstairs to work on a painting. From his studio, he smelled smoke.

After seeing the flames, Mulé ran to find a fire extinguisher. He found one, but could not open the pin. When Mulé turned back to save his camera and laptop, he spotted a heavy-set artist who called out for help.

"I broke my ankle. I need you to pull me out," a distraught Mulé recalled the artist saying. "The fire was just getting too hot and the smoke was just getting too bad and I had to leave him there."

A haven for artists

The interior of The Ghost Ship, the warehouse that caught fire on Friday, December 2.

The building is known as the "Ghost Ship." To the artists who lived and worked there, the Ghost Ship was a coveted haven in the Bay Area's gentrifying landscape of skyrocketing rents and disappearing artist spaces.

Photos posted online show an interior containing drums, keyboards, guitars, clocks, ornate beds, plush sofas, mirrored dressers, tables, benches and artifacts. Exotic lamps hung from the ceiling, and paintings adorned some of the walls.

Darin Ranelletti, Oakland's interim director of planning and building, told reporters Saturday the city had approved permits for the building to be used only as a warehouse, not for residences. City officials also had not signed off on a special permit for the event, Ranelletti said. In addition, firefighters found no evidence of sprinklers in the warehouse.

Last month, the warehouse's owners had received notification of city code violations for hazardous trash and debris, property records show.

Past concerns

Former California State Chief Fire Marshal James McMullen said it was his understanding that the owner of the space had been approached about illegal occupancy and trash and debris strewn "around in the way of forming a fire hazard."

Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo told CNN he knew the owner and manager of the space and "we've had a good number of conversations regarding the upkeep of the property on the street level/sidewalk level, as well as on the inside."

Drayton, the fire battalion chief, told reporters Monday that if Oakland police had been called to the warehouse, they might have captured footage that could be useful to the investigation.

"We're looking at everything from our body-worn camera footage, how many calls we at the Oakland Police Department have gone to, what types of calls, documentation when working with our planning and building department," she said. "We have a lot of moving parts."

'One of those Catch-22 situations'

Josette Melchor, executive director of Gray Area Foundation for the Arts, told CNN that most people familiar with Ghost Ship knew it had issues, that it was not quite up to code. So it goes for many live/work warehouses, as they struggle to accommodate demand from artists for affordable spaces.

Fear of losing a home or displacing others keeps some people from reporting possible violations, she said.

"It's one of those Catch-22 situations. A lot of us knew it was unsafe and it could have been fine had there been a smaller amount of people," she said. "But when you start having big parties it crosses the line."

CNN has reached out to the property owners for comment.