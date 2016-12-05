Muslim NYPD officer threatened, told 'go back to your country'

Story highlights Aml Elsokary, a 34-year-old Muslim-American, is an 11-year-veteran of the NYPD

Mayor Bill de Blasio: "She is an American, she is a New Yorker, and this is her home. We cannot allow this hatred ..."

(CNN) New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he's "sick to my stomach" over an incident in which a Muslim off-duty NYPD officer was reportedly threatened over the weekend by a man who said, "I will cut your throat, go back to your country."

The officer, Aml Elsokary, said she had just dropped off her 16-year-old son in Brooklyn Saturday evening when a man begin arguing with the teen. When Elsokary, who was not in uniform, intervened, the man allegedly told her, "ISIS [expletive], I will cut your throat, go back to your country," before fleeing the scene.

Elsokary, a 34-year-old Muslim-American, is an 11-year-veteran of the NYPD. She was wearing a hijab at the time of the incident, according to the NYPD.

Within 24 hours of the incident New York police arrested Christopher Nelson, 36, and charged him with menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment. Nelson was ordered held on $50,000 bail, according to Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Nelson's attorney did not immediately respond to a request from CNN seeking comment.