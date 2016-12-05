Story highlights Jury deliberates for 22 hours

"We are unable to come to a unanimous decision," jurors say in a note

Pastor: "I don't believe justice was served today"

Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) The judge in the murder trial of former North Charleston, South Carolina, police officer Michael Slager on Monday declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict after four days of deliberations.

Slager, who is white, shot and killed Walter Scott, an unarmed black man, after a 2015 traffic stop. The shooting was captured on a bystander's cell phone video, which showed Scott running away as Slager shot him multiple times in the back.

Prosecutor Scarlett Wilson in a statement Monday expressed disappointment but said: "We will try Michael Slager again."

The jury, which deliberated for 22 hours in the case, had indicated Friday it was deadlocked -- a fact that made Monday's mistrial all the more disappointing for the Scott family.

The jurors, 11 white and one African-American, returned three times to deliberate on Friday after telling Judge Clifton Newman they were unable to gain a consensus. In a note, one juror said he couldn't vote for a conviction and wouldn't change his mind.

