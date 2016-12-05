(CNN) Justin Ross Harris , the metro Atlanta father guilty of leaving his 22-month-old son in a sweltering SUV for seven hours to die, will learn his fate Monday. But the sentencing won't mean the headline-grabbing case is over.

Harris, 36, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison plus 42 years based on the eight counts the jury found him guilty. Prosecutors had taken the death penalty off the table.

They argued that Harris intentionally locked his son, Cooper, inside his Hyundai Tucson on a hot day in June 2014 because he wanted to be free of his family responsibilities.

Harris' lawyers claimed the boy's death was a tragic accident brought about by a lapse in memory. They said they intend to file a motion for a new trial.

The incident

Justin Ross Harris waived his right to testify in his own defense.

It was June 18, 2014, when Harris strapped his son into a rear-facing car seat and drove from their Marietta, Georgia, home to Chick-fil-A for breakfast, then to The Home Depot corporate headquarters, where he worked. Instead of dropping Cooper off at day care, testimony revealed Harris left him in the car all day while he was at work.

Sometime after 4 p.m. that day, as Harris drove to a nearby theater to see a movie, he noticed his son was still in the car. He pulled into a shopping center parking lot and pulled Cooper's lifeless body from the SUV. Witnesses said he appeared distraught and was screaming.

"'I love my son and all, but we both need escapes.' Those words were uttered 10 minutes before this defendant, with a selfish abandon and malignant heart, did exactly that," Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Chuck Boring said in his closing argument.

The evidence

The prosecution argued that Harris could see his son sitting in his car seat in the SUV.

"If this child was visible in that car that is not a failure in memory systems," Boring argued. "Cooper would have been visible to anyone inside that car. Flat out."

If Cooper was visible, Boring said, "the defendant is guilty of all counts."

After the verdict, jurors told the prosecution the evidence weighed heavily in their decision, Boring said.

Digital evidence showed that on the day his son died, Harris exchanged sexual messages and photos with six women, including one minor.

State witnesses testified that Harris lived what prosecutors described as a "double life."

To his wife, family, friends and co-workers, Harris was seen as a loving father and husband. But unbeknownst to them, Harris engaged in online sexual communication with multiple women, including two underage girls, had extramarital sexual encounters in public places and paid for sex with a prostitute.

Harris' defense maintained his sexual behavior had nothing to do with Cooper's death.

"The state wants to bury him in this filth and dirt of his own making, so that you will believe he is so immoral, he is so reprehensible that he can do exactly this," said defense attorney H. Maddox Kilgore during his closing argument.

Kilgore argued that Cobb County police investigators focused only on matters that fit the state's theory and ignored all the evidence that pointed to an accident.

"You have been misled throughout this trial," Kilgore told jurors.

The main defense witness: Harris' ex-wife

The defense's key witness was Harris' ex-wife and Cooper's mother, Leanna Taylor.

Leanna Taylor testified during the murder trial for her ex-husband, Justin Ross Harris.

"Cooper was the sweetest little boy. He had so much life in him. He was everything to me," Taylor recalled, as she seemed to fight through tears.

Taylor told jurors private details of her married life with Harris, saying they had intimacy problems and recounting Harris' struggles with pornography.

Marital struggles aside, Taylor described Harris as a "very involved" parent who loved their son. In her mind, she said, the only possible explanation was that Harris "forgot" Cooper and accidentally left him in the car.