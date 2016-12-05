Hawaii: Sand, surf and snow

Story highlights The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Big Island's summits

It says up to six inches of snow could fall overnight and winds could gust up to 55 mph

(CNN) Hawaiians more used to dusting sand than ice from their feet have been warned that a winter storm may bring heavy snow to Big Island peaks overnight.

Up to six inches of snow is expected to fall, t he National Weather Service says , with a winter storm warning in place until 6 a.m. local time Monday (11 a.m. ET).

The NWS is forecasting heavy snow, blowing and drifting snow, strong winds gusting up to 55 mph and low visibility for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.

The conditions will make driving and hiking very dangerous, the NWS warned, with the combination of strong winds and heavy snow making travel potentially "very hazardous or impossible."

Snow in Hawaii! The summit of #MaunaKea dusted with snow and ice this morning #HawaiianSnow pic.twitter.com/v0IoocrKpT — Kīlauea EcoGuides (@KilaueaEcoGuide) December 2, 2016

CNN meteorologist Michael Guy says it isn't unusual for the Big Island summits to experience snowfall in the winter months.

